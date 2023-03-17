ESPN Insiders Rip Troy Aikman as Monday Night Football Broadcast is Revamped

ESPN insiders are calling foul on Troy Aikman’s behavior as the cable sports network cans several staffers in a shakeup of the broadcast team.

This week, ESPN announced that Monday Night Football director Jimmy Platt and producer Phil Dean were being replaced by Derek Mobley and Steve Ackels. Still, the switcheroo has caused some hard feelings behind the scenes, according to Awful Announcing.

#ESPN is making changes to its crew for Monday Night Football and CFB broadcasts. Congrats to @deeemob @SteveAckels Jimmy Platt and Phil Dean! https://t.co/OQ4gl8ymJQ — Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) March 11, 2023

“It all started week one,” the site reported. “He was dogging the crew and gear on the air when he couldn’t figure his telestrator out. He couldn’t figure it out because he shows up on game day. Didn’t practice. So before halftime, our director had already gotten operations to call someone at Fox, find out exactly what model he used for years prior, and had it shipped in for the next game.”

The insiders did not blame Platt and Dean’s firing on Aikman, but it was reported that “Aikman wanted a different producer.”

In fact, ESPN has claimed that Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s Head of Studio and Event Production, made the decision.

Regardless, crew members are not big fans of Aikman.

Another insider reportedly blasted Aikman for remaining aloof from the crew and coming and going without talking to them or preparing with them for broadcasts.

“Troy travels on his private jet on Monday mornings and flies home after the game,” the source added. “He could not be further removed from the crew and I would confidently say that he knows maybe 10 people on a crew of like 150+ people.”

Another insider continued, saying that Aikman “Never came to a camera meeting. No crew outings. Nothing. You’d think someone who is going into a long-term, big-money contract at a new network would come in and try to make it home. Not at all.”

Aikman was eclipsed only by Tony Romo as the highest-paid sports broadcaster in the world back in 2020.

Aikman got himself in trouble with some fans last year, too, when he told the NFL to man up and “take the dresses off” and reform the roughing the passer rules.

