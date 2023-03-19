San Jose Sharks Use Twitter Account to ‘Offer Information’ on LGBTQIA+ Topics, ‘Gender Diversity’

Ever been on a hockey Twitter account and had an LGBT indoctrination session break out? Well, if you were on the San Jose Sharks Twitter account this weekend, you did.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the San Jose Sharks informed its followers that there were more important things than “highlights and goals” and that they were going to devote several tweets to offering “information” on “LGBTQIA+ topics.”

The team tweeted this after Sharks goalie James Reimer declined to wear the Pride Night jersey during warm-ups, citing his religious beliefs.

“During tonight’s game, in lieu of our normal game content, we will be using this platform to offer information and facts about LGBTQIA+ topics,” the tweet read. “Our hope is that this content will serve as a reminder that there are issues more important than goals, highlights and wins.

“Hockey is not for everyone until everyone is comfortable playing, working, or being a fan of this incredible game.”

From there, the LGBTQIA+ information spree began. Leading off with a discussion of “third genders” in other cultures.

“Worldwide, gender diversity is seen far differently than that in the Western World or as you may know it,” the Sharks tweeted. “Most of us are familiar with the male, female, and transgender labels. But in other cultures, the existence of ‘the third gender’ or even fourth and fifth genders is common:

“The muxe gender is a respected third gender in Zapotec cultures in Oaxaca, Mexico, that has existed for centuries. Gunaa are those who were born as men but who identify as women & are attracted to men. The Nguii are those who were born as men and are attracted to other men.

“The Ninauposkitzipxpe were honored as a third gender in the North Peigan tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy in northern Montana and Southern Alberta, Canada.

“In some Native American cultures, the umbrella term to describe a third gender is “two-spirit.” In South Asia, it’s hijras. In Thailand, it’s kathoeys. In Ethiopia, it’s ashtime. In Polynesia, it’s fa’afafine. And many more.

To anyone who hadn’t run away screaming after reading that, the Sharks’ Twitter account thanked everyone who participated in their Pride Night.

“Thank you all for a night of celebration & reflection about our Pride Community,” the team wrote on Twitter.

“We know that one organization can’t make all the changes we seek to make hockey (and the world) more welcoming to all, but it’s a start.

“With all of you, we can make an impact.”

Sharks goalie James Reimer cited his religious beliefs in explaining his decision not to wear the Pride Night jersey.

“For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian — not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow him,” he said in a tweet on the team’s Twitter feed. “I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness.”

A statement from Goaltender, James Reimer: pic.twitter.com/GwhWxhbmb4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

“In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” he added.

He concluded, saying, “I strongly believe that every person has value and worth, and the LGBTQIA+ community, like all others, should be welcomed on all aspects of the game of hockey.”

The team said they “acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic.”

A statement from the San Jose Sharks: pic.twitter.com/nnhkcBS07V — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 18, 2023

n