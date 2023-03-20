Carson Briere, Son of Interim NHL GM, Charged for Pushing Wheelchair Down Bar Stairs

Carson Briere
AP Photo/Stew Milne
Dylan Gwinn

Carson Briere, the hockey player from Mercyhurst University and son of interim Flyers GM Daniel Briere, has been charged in connection with last week’s incident in which he shoved a wheelchair belonging to a disabled woman down the stairs at a Pennsylvania bar.

Briere is facing charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief, and disorderly conduct in Eric County, Pennsylvania.

The wheelchair was unoccupied when Briere pushed it down the stairs.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” Carson Briere said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Carson Briere in action at the Flyers Development Camp on June 28, 2019 at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone.

Carson Briere (90) in action at the Flyers Development Camp on June 28, 2019, at the Virtua Center Flyers Skate Zone. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Daniel Briere also posted a statement calling his son’s actions “inexcusable.”

“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”

Fellow Mercyhurst player Peter Carrozzi also faces the same charges stemming from the incident.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.