VIDEO: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Charged with Assault After Handshake Line Sucker Punch

Jamirah Shutes, the University of Memphis basketball player who sucker punched Bowling Green basketball player Elissa Brett in a postgame handshake line, has been charged with assault.

The incident occurred Thursday night after Bowling Green’s 73-60 victory over Memphis in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately. Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Brett, Bowling Green’s leading scorer, fell to the floor as Bowling Green fans immediately pointed Shutes out. Immediately following the incident, it was announced that police were investigating the attack.

Later on Friday, Shutes was charged with assault.

“Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault,” Bowling Green’s statement said.

“Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well.

“This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”

Memphis also issues a statement, calling the assault “extremely unfortunate.”

“The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes,” the statement said.

“Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete.”

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, tensions rose between the two after Shutes took an elbow to the face towards the end of the first half. Reports also claim that Brett took a hard elbow during the game.

BGSU will now advance in the women’s NIT tournament.