Aaron Hernandez’s Brother, Dennis, Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick at ESPN HQ

Aaron Hernandez’s older brother, Dennis Hernandez, was arrested last week after he allegedly threw a brick with a note on it outside ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

According to a police report, ESPN’s security stopped an Uber at their gates. But before the car left, a man got out and threw a brick encased in a plastic bag, TMZ Sports reported.

A police report claimed the plastic bag contained the brick and a handwritten note addressed to “all media outlets.”

“To all media outlets,” cops say the note said. “It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] [realize] the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

The note was reportedly signed, “Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

A security guard told officers he was “90 percent positive” that the man who threw down the brick was D.J. Hernandez, a former Division 1 football player and older brother of troubled NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

When police confronted Hernandez, he reportedly would not answer their questions. But he was arrested and cited for misdemeanor breach of peace and released with a court date.

He was also told he is barred from setting foot on ESPN’s campus again.

Police also say that D.J. was heard threatening to throw bricks at both ESPN and the state capitol building.

D.J.’s brother, former NFL star Aaron was convicted on multiple murder charges in 2015 and eventually committed suicide in prison in 2017.

The former New England Patriots star was the subject of reams of media reports for years as the player’s supposed homosexuality, and troubled actions were reported.

