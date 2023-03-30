A deranged transgender activist brought a carbine to a Nashville Christian school this week and opened fire, leaving three adults and three 9-year-old murder victims in her wake.

Though, after listening to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, one could be forgiven for thinking that it’s the transgender community who are the real victims.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre said that the trans community is under attack days after a trans shooter shot up a Christian school.

Jean-Pierre’s attempt to make it sound as if the trans community were the victims and not the Christian community or the people who were killed did not go unnoticed by longtime NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya, who took exception to the comment.

I’m sorry, who exactly is under attack? https://t.co/RZd5AxLHIx — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) March 30, 2023

Tafoya’s point was not lost on other Twitter followers, who promptly piled on.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre days after an attack by a Trans shooter against Christians: “Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.” pic.twitter.com/28NrmCDMvw — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 30, 2023

Six people, three of whom were children are dead, but transgenders are the ones “under attack” and Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘heart goes out to them’ pic.twitter.com/KF71YK4klo — chris mate 🍞 (@ChrisLXXXVI) March 31, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now." This is some Orwellian level gaslighting pic.twitter.com/ECeTLfTOQS — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 30, 2023

Tafoya reported from the sidelines for NBC from 2011 up to Super Bowl 56 in 2022 before announcing that she was entering the political arena by serving as co-chair of the political campaign for Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls.

Tafoya also hosts the Sideline Sanity podcast.