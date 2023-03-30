‘Who Exactly Is Under Attack?’: Michele Tafoya Digs at Jean-Pierre for Saying Trans People Are ‘Under Attack Right Now’

Karine Jean-Pierre
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A deranged transgender activist brought a carbine to a Nashville Christian school this week and opened fire, leaving three adults and three 9-year-old murder victims in her wake.

Though, after listening to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, one could be forgiven for thinking that it’s the transgender community who are the real victims.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre said that the trans community is under attack days after a trans shooter shot up a Christian school.

Jean-Pierre’s attempt to make it sound as if the trans community were the victims and not the Christian community or the people who were killed did not go unnoticed by longtime NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya, who took exception to the comment.

Tafoya’s point was not lost on other Twitter followers, who promptly piled on.

Tafoya reported from the sidelines for NBC from 2011 up to Super Bowl 56 in 2022 before announcing that she was entering the political arena by serving as co-chair of the political campaign for Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls.

Tafoya also hosts the Sideline Sanity podcast.

