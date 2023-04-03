‘Shut Your Dumb *ss Up’: Keith Olbermann Blasted for Calling LSU’s Angel Reese a ‘F*ck*ng Idiot’

Former ESPN, Fox Sports, MSNBC, and CNN host Keith Olbermann, is used to getting yelled at. But this time the highly traveled podcast host known for screaming into his camera from his apartment is taking friendly fire.

On Sunday, LSU’s Angel Reese made headlines for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the Tigers 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes in the women’s NCAA basketball national championship game.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

The taunts, especially the “you can’t see me” move, were also used by Caitlin Clark during Iowa’s run to the national championship game. So, while many were outraged that Reese taunted Clark. The Iowa player has a long history of taunting herself.

Though it may shock you to learn this, Olbermann tweeted about the incident without knowing all the facts. Specifically, the fact that Clark also had a history of taunting.

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/C8dW0tukfP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

After stiff backlash to his tweet, Olbermann attempted to backpedal.

I apologize for being uninformed last night about the back story on this. I don't follow hoops, college or pro, men or women. I had no idea about Clark. Both were wrong. This is what I said in today's Countdown podcast. 2nd segment, about 24 minutes in: https://t.co/JDYjXBrkWy pic.twitter.com/0E1HxZyv2I — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2023

Well, it was too late. Olbermann, who never shies away from calling other people racists, was called racist and many other names by a slew of Twitter followers with no shortage of blue checks by their names.

Olbermann got dunked most viciously by none other than Shaquille O’Neal himself.

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023

But, Shaq was by no means alone in denouncing Olbermann.

Calling a young, educated, black woman an idiot for mimicking her opponent is more than unfortunate. There’s a learning moment for you here if you choose to take it. The media of which you belong can help end these stereotypes or push to perpetuate them. — Ashley D. Bell (@AshleyBellR) April 2, 2023

Take this down Keith. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) April 2, 2023

So what is she Keith? What say you about the white girl? pic.twitter.com/rJjHfSarvh — Travon (@Travon) April 3, 2023

Not a grown ass man on Twitter calling a child a fucking idiot. Do better. — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) April 2, 2023

Is this why you're not on Sportscenter anymore or — chip goines (@chipgoines) April 2, 2023

Been a Keith fan all my life but PHUCK U for this!!!! Did you say that about the white girl? — IG: @Vstylez (@Vstylez) April 3, 2023

Keith might want to put Twitter down and step away for a bit.