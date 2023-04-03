‘Shut Your Dumb *ss Up’: Keith Olbermann Blasted for Calling LSU’s Angel Reese a ‘F*ck*ng Idiot’

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former ESPN, Fox Sports, MSNBC, and CNN host Keith Olbermann, is used to getting yelled at. But this time the highly traveled podcast host known for screaming into his camera from his apartment is taking friendly fire.

On Sunday, LSU’s Angel Reese made headlines for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the Tigers 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes in the women’s NCAA basketball national championship game.

The taunts, especially the “you can’t see me” move, were also used by Caitlin Clark during Iowa’s run to the national championship game. So, while many were outraged that Reese taunted Clark. The Iowa player has a long history of taunting herself.

Though it may shock you to learn this, Olbermann tweeted about the incident without knowing all the facts. Specifically, the fact that Clark also had a history of taunting.

After stiff backlash to his tweet, Olbermann attempted to backpedal.

Well, it was too late. Olbermann, who never shies away from calling other people racists, was called racist and many other names by a slew of Twitter followers with no shortage of blue checks by their names.

Olbermann got dunked most viciously by none other than Shaquille O’Neal himself.

But, Shaq was by no means alone in denouncing Olbermann.

Keith might want to put Twitter down and step away for a bit.

