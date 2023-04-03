Vince McMahon’s Mustache Steals the Show at Presser Announcing UFC-WWE Merger

Vince McMahon
Screenshot
Warner Todd Huston

On Sunday, news broke that the World Wrestling Entertainment company was set to merge with the UFC parent company Endeavor Group and by Monday morning, that merger was official. But it was WWE chief Vince McMahon’s mustache that got most of the attention.

UFC owner Endeavor will control 51% of the new combat sports and entertainment company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, giving WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, Breitbart News reported Sunday night.

Endeavor executive Ari Emanuel will reportedly act as both chief of Endeavor and the new company being formed. WWE founder Vince McMahon will likely be executive chairman, while Dana White will remain president of the UFC.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE last year on the tail of sexual misconduct allegations but returned as executive chairman in January.

While the news of this merger is huge in the fight and wrestling games, the whole thing seemed a bit overshadowed by everyone’s amusement at McMahon’s new Clark Gable mustache.

Twitter was awash with comparisons of McMahon to actor Don Ameche, Vincent Price, Howard Hughes, John Waters, Clark Gable, Zorro, and even Boris Badenov from the Bullwinkle show.

