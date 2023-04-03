Vince McMahon’s Mustache Steals the Show at Presser Announcing UFC-WWE Merger

On Sunday, news broke that the World Wrestling Entertainment company was set to merge with the UFC parent company Endeavor Group and by Monday morning, that merger was official. But it was WWE chief Vince McMahon’s mustache that got most of the attention.

UFC owner Endeavor will control 51% of the new combat sports and entertainment company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%, giving WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, Breitbart News reported Sunday night.

Endeavor executive Ari Emanuel will reportedly act as both chief of Endeavor and the new company being formed. WWE founder Vince McMahon will likely be executive chairman, while Dana White will remain president of the UFC.

McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE last year on the tail of sexual misconduct allegations but returned as executive chairman in January.

While the news of this merger is huge in the fight and wrestling games, the whole thing seemed a bit overshadowed by everyone’s amusement at McMahon’s new Clark Gable mustache.

Is Vince McMahon turning into Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride? I can practically hear him saying, "Hello. My name is Vince McMahon. You killed my ratings. Prepare to die." Let's hope he doesn't start challenging people to sword fights or worse, booking them in WWE matches. — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) April 3, 2023

Twitter was awash with comparisons of McMahon to actor Don Ameche, Vincent Price, Howard Hughes, John Waters, Clark Gable, Zorro, and even Boris Badenov from the Bullwinkle show.

when you swear you will find and capture the dastardly criminal zorro pic.twitter.com/mYkqHtRql7 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) April 3, 2023

Everyone around this man please keep talking him he looks like Clark Gable because we really need this stupid look to last as long as possible. https://t.co/kvJkyKGTRh — Spaceship Gary (@RoutineIdiot) April 3, 2023

He’s going through his Don Ameche phase. pic.twitter.com/jRr1rK0Var — _ (@SundaeDivine) April 3, 2023

He looks like a poorly made wax figure of Timothy Dalton https://t.co/ym9PgkUEUi — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 3, 2023

john waters after roids https://t.co/RVy2gbokQq — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon better end this press conference quickly, later today he’s scheduled to tie a woman to some train tracks pic.twitter.com/ROiouQYOcD — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) April 3, 2023

Nah Vince looks like he’s about to defraud the Muppets https://t.co/DTWM20Ulbr — James (@grumpy___jim) April 3, 2023

