Play Suspended After Trees Fall Into Gallery at Augusta National, No One Hurt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Live updates from the second round Friday of the Masters (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

The second round of the Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee. Augusta National says no one was injured.

The round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with more wind and rain in the forecast.

Brooks Koepka is the clubhouse leader at 12-under par, four shots ahead of U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. Among those still on the course was Jon Rahm at 9 under through nine holes. Tiger Woods was hovering around the cut line through 11 holes.

It’s the first time since the November 2020 Masters the second round was not completed until Saturday morning. That was due to a three-hour delay earlier in the tournament.

4:30 p.m.

Play has been suspended for a second time due to weather at Augusta National, where two large pine tress have fallen on the course apparently due to high winds. It is unclear if any patrons were injured.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

The first weather delay lasted for 21 minutes before players were allowed to resume play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12 under after completing his 36 holes.

___

3:30 p.m.

After a short delay because of threatening weather, the second round of the Masters has resumed.

The fans were told to evacuate the course, but most had not even made it off the grounds of Augusta National before officials gave the all-clear.

The delay was just 21 minutes.

As soon as the horn sounded, Tiger Woods tapped in a short putt at the par-5 eighth for his first birdie of the day.

He’s at 2 over and flirting with the cut line as he approaches the turn.

3:25 p.m.

With dark clouds looming all around Augusta National, play has been suspended at the Masters.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 3:07 and fans were evacuated from the course

Brooks Koepka is among those who’ve completed the second round. He shot a 5=under 67 to push his score to 12-under 132 at the midway point of the tournament.

The biggest surprises of the day are Sam Bennett and Rory McIlroy.

Bennett is turning in one of the great performances by an amateur, posting a second straight 68 to stay within four shots of the lead.

McIlroy came in as one of the favorites and looking to complete a career Grand Slam. But it looks like he won’t even make it to the weekend, struggling to a 77 that leaves him at 5-over 149 through 26 holes — three shots off the projected cut line.

Tiger Woods is also struggling just to make the cut. He’s at 3 over as he plays the eighth hole.

2:10 p.m.

Sam Bennett is showing no signs of fading under the bright lights of the Masters.

The amateur from Madisonville, Texas is actually moving up the leaderboard at Augusta National.

He has put together back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th holes to move into second place at 8 under through 32 holes, four shots behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.