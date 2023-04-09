WATCH: 49ers star George Kittle Jumps in Ring After Clotheslining The Miz at WrestleMania 39

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle jumped into the ring after clotheslining wrestler The Miz at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

Kittle was set up ringside, sitting with his wife, when The Miz started trash-talking him to his face. Kittle gave some right back, but the wrestler gave the Pro Bowl star a brutal shove back into his seat.

With that, Kittle whipped off his sweat jacket and hopped the barrier. When The Miz came at him, Kittle delivered a harsh clothesline slamming The Miz to the floor.

From there, Kittle set Pat McAfee up to deliver a flying flip at The Miz, sending him spinning to the ground once again.

The 29-year-old Kittle and McAfee then hoisted The Miz into the ring, where they teamed up to perform a smackdown on the wrestler.

Kittle later took to Twitter to post the video with the caption, “still dreaming!”

WATCH:

Kittle joined a list of other celebs at WrestleMania 39, including Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Lil Uzi Vert, Logan Paul, and KSI, Fox News reported.

The Wisconsin native is a four-time Pro Bowler and last year played 15 games, had 60 catches for 765 yards, and a career-high of 11 touchdowns. He was a fifth-round pick for San Francisco in the 2017 NFL Draft.

