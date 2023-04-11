Video Shows Hundreds of Kids Chanting ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ at Missouri Wrestling Event

A state representative shared a video on Twitter that shows hundreds of kids chanting the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” at a youth wrestling event in Independence, Missouri.

The video was shared by state Rep. Aaron McMullen on Saturday, the Kansas City Star revealed.

“What’s happening in Independence, MO? Don’t ever let them tell you we are losing the youth. Let’s Go Brandon!” McMullen tweeted along with the video clearly showing the chants.

What’s happening in Independence, MO? Don’t ever let them tell you we are losing the youth. Let’s Go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/sIZkTBjY2z — Rep. Aaron McMullen (@McMullenForMO) April 8, 2023

The event where the video was recorded was the Adidas Wrestling Nationals, for kids in grades K through 12, held between April 6 and 8.

The state Democrat Party attacked the video, claiming it shows kids being indoctrinated. And the executive director for Democrat activist group Blue Missouri blasted McMullen, saying, “Leading kids on a chant of ‘let’s go Brandon’ is the height of indoctrination, and they do it out there, and they’re willing to film it and to put it online.”

These are the same people and the same party that support transgender groomers in schools and drag queen shows for kids.

