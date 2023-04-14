‘That Is a Fraud’: DeSantis Blasts Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took a swipe at male athletes who claim to be transgender “women” by slamming them as “frauds” on Friday.

Speaking at Liberty University, DeSantis took specific aim at transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Though he did not use the swimmer’s name, there was no doubt about who DeSantis meant to reference.

“It is wrong to have a swimmer compete for three years on the men’s swim team, switch to the women’s team, and then win the women’s national championship,” DeSantis told his audience, Fox News reported. “That is a fraud. That is wrong.”

The comments perfectly line up with the sudden championship swimming year experienced by Thomas. Born as William Thomas, the athlete was an entirely mediocre swimmer on the UPenn men’s swimming team for three years. But after taking a year off to “transition” to a female, Thomas rejoined the UPenn swimming program on the women’s team and was suddenly the school’s top woman swimmer. Thomas won the 2022 500 freestyle national championship after a season of multiple top times in the sport.

DeSantis’ comments came only days after top college swimming champion Riley Gaines was physically attacked by fascist, left-wing students at San Francisco State University.

Gaines lost a placing in the NCAA finals last year when she tied with Lia Thomas at the championships. Since then, she has become an outspoken opponent of men competing as transgender women in sports.

DeSantis has put his pen where his mouth is, too. He signed a bill into law back in 2021 that would protect women’s sports from the encroachment of men claiming to be women and said Florida intended to protect “women against discrimination.”

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports, and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” he said, adding that the new law as anything but “discrimination” against transgender people.

“I think the opposite’s true. I think if you have a biological male competing against these women athletes like we saw Selina [Soule] from Connecticut, she was deprived of being able to advance in New England regional because the top two finishers were biological males,” he explained, referencing a Connecticut high school track star who spoke in favor of the bill at the press conference.

