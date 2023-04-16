WATCH: Chicago White Sox Fans Erupt in Brawl as Security Goes Missing

A brawl involving nearly a dozen fans broke out Saturday in Chicago as the White Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles, and according to video, it did not seem as if stadium security was very helpful.

Video shows a large group of fans congealing in the stands near the first base line, throwing haymakers at each other. Both men and women seemed to be in the thick of the brawl, though the video shows one man dragging a woman out of the middle of the melee.

Only a single security guard was reportedly on hand to try and calm the fans down, Fox News reported.

Multi-fight happening right after “knuck if you buck” played at the White Sox VS Orioles game in Chicago WORLDSTAAAAAAR pic.twitter.com/v7b9nbL7wA — JESS 🏹❣️ (@JessicaMarie_) April 15, 2023

Went to my first Chicago White Sox game today. They got a dub, a fight broke out, and they played knuck if you buck during fight. I might just get season tickets now pic.twitter.com/GI2gCBbfc0 — keev (@keevkidd) April 16, 2023

The fight calmed, reignited several times, and went on for ten or fifteen minutes, witnesses said.

Folks may have been a bit upset in the stands, but their home team won in ten innings with a 7-6 final.

With talk of MLB extending beer sales into the eighth inning, it should be noted that the White Sox still have not changed the once generally accepted practice of cutting off beer sales in the seventh inning.

The combative air inside the South Side baseball stadium was reflected only miles away as large teen gangs coursed through the Windy City’s Mag Mile for a fourth day bashing in car windows, harassing tourists, and getting in fights.

