Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Roasted Online After Complaining About Airline

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was roasted online after he posted a tweet complaining that United Airlines made his 22-week pregnant wife get down on her hands and knees to clean up the mess his 2-year-old daughter made on the floor of a plane.

Bass expressed his outrage in an April 16 tweet where he bashed the UA flight attendant who told his wife to clean up after her child.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass wrote.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

“Bass’ wife is Sydney Rae James, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker, the wife of former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker,” according to the New York Post.

Bass may have felt that his outrage was justified, but a look at the many replies on his tweet shows that few responding to the post has much sympathy for the super rich baseball player.

“My wife had to be a parent!”

That’s you right now. — Donut Operator (@DonutOperator) April 17, 2023

Hey @united, I’m about to board one of your flights and I SURE HOPE you’ve given this flight attendant a raise and a day off. They’ve earned it and you’ve got a ton of people watching to see if you’ll do the right thing, or reward the wrong behavior of a rich, entitled white guy. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 17, 2023

Just because you’re rich doesn’t mean everyone is your servant. I hope this helps. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 17, 2023

Won’t lie, the fact that the flight attendant had the guts to make the passenger clean up their own MESS kinda makes me wanna fly United more. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) April 17, 2023

Dear United, Nothing happens to this flight attendant or we will boycott your airline. Sincerely,

Everyone. — Vinem et Lex (@vinemetlex) April 17, 2023

The airline also responded to Bass’ post with a request for the player to contact them privately about the incident.

Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we’d like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife’s confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member. ^AN https://t.co/Y6hG6u3i8R — United Airlines (@united) April 16, 2023

Bass appeared 73 times on the mound for the Marlins and Blue Jays last year, with a 1.54 ERA and 73 strike outs in 70 and 1/3 innings. He has a career ERA of 3.91, a career WHIP of 1.284, and has played for the Padres, Astros, Rangers, Cubs, Mariners, Marlins, and Blue Jays in his 12-year pro ball career.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston