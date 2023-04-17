Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Roasted Online After Complaining About Airline

Anthony Bass
David Berding/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was roasted online after he posted a tweet complaining that United Airlines made his 22-week pregnant wife get down on her hands and knees to clean up the mess his 2-year-old daughter made on the floor of a plane.

Bass expressed his outrage in an April 16 tweet where he bashed the UA flight attendant who told his wife to clean up after her child.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass wrote.

“Bass’ wife is Sydney Rae James, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker, the wife of former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker,” according to the New York Post.

Bass may have felt that his outrage was justified, but a look at the many replies on his tweet shows that few responding to the post has much sympathy for the super rich baseball player.

The airline also responded to Bass’ post with a request for the player to contact them privately about the incident.

Bass appeared 73 times on the mound for the Marlins and Blue Jays last year, with a 1.54 ERA and 73 strike outs in 70 and 1/3 innings. He has a career ERA of 3.91, a career WHIP of 1.284, and has played for the Padres, Astros, Rangers, Cubs, Mariners, Marlins, and Blue Jays in his 12-year pro ball career.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.