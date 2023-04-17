VIDEO: Clippers’ Russell Westbrook Tracks Down and Confronts Fan in Courtside Suite

In the wake of the Clippers’ win against the Suns on Sunday, a video showing Russell Westbrook confronting a fan in the courtside suite started making the rounds.

It isn’t known what the fan said out in the stands, but Westbrook was hot enough about it to track the fan from courtside stands to the suite to yell at him to “watch your mouth.”

WATCH:

Fortunately, a security man stood between the two, so once Westbrook barked out his rebuke, he left the room.

This is hardly the first time that Westbrook has gone after a fan.

Back in 2019, while with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook angrily yelled to a fan in the stands and said, “I’ll f*ck you up! You and your wife!”

Then, in 2021, a fan dumped a bucket of popcorn on Westbrook as he left the court when his Washington Wizards were battling the Philadelphia 76ers in Philly. Security had to restrain the player from turning around and going after the fan for the popcorn dumping.

Russell Westbrook left the game after an apparent ankle injury… Then a fan showered him with popcorn. pic.twitter.com/Q26rHhO50e — FanSided (@FanSided) May 27, 2021

“To be blatantly honest, man, this s**t is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said after the game. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f**k they want to do, it’s just out of pocket, man. It’s out of pocket, seriously.”

