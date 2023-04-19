Jaguars’ Chris Claybrooks Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence with Bodily Injury and Vandalism

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic assault with bodily injury, and vandalism after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend at a Nashville movie theater.

A police report claims that Claybrooks batted the woman’s cell phone out of her hand and caused bruises and abrasions to her right hand, BroBible reported.

The 25-year-old player was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

According to reports, the ex-girlfriend confronted Claybrooks and a woman he was about to attend a movie with, and the ex told the woman that the player was with her the night before. She reportedly intended to prove it with images on her cellphone until Claybrooks bashed the phone out of her hand and smashed it in the parking lot of the theater.

The Jaguars John Dever, the team’s senior vice president and chief communications officer, released a statement acknowledging the incident.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” Dever said in the statement.

The Jaguars selected Claybrooks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was soon placed on the injured reserve list until Dec. 2020. He has only appeared in 46 games for the Jaguars and has no interceptions.

Both charges against Claybrooks are misdemeanors.

