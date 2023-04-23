WATCH: Polish Soccer Star Denies Giving Nazi Salute After Scoring Goal in Israel

A Polish soccer star denies allegations that he gave a crowd in Israel the Nazi “Seig Heil” salute after scoring a goal in a recent match.

On Saturday. Polish soccer player Patryk Klimala scored a goal for his team Hapoel Be’er Sheva, a team playing in the Israeli Premier League. Just after halftime of his team’s game against Hapoel Jerusalem, Klimala scored a goal to give his squad a commanding 2-0 lead. The goal brought down a chorus of boos aimed at Klimala. Then, during his celebration, Klimala put his right arm over his chest and extended his arm.

The act drew immediate outrage and accusations that Klimala had given the Israeli crowd the Nazi salute.

Patryk Klimala isn't the brightest of chaps pic.twitter.com/LcDSPyEXDk — Christopher Lash (@rightbankwarsaw) April 22, 2023

After the game, Klimala took to social media to say he had not given the Nazi salute but was “sorry if anyone took it the wrong way.”

“My gesture during the goal celebration was completely misunderstood by some spectators. As a Pole, who respects the history of both countries, I would never even think about performing the Nazi salute,” he wrote. “While living in Poland, I visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and I fully realise the importance of history and Jewish heritage.

“After my goal, I just wanted to greet our fans. There was surely nothing else beyond it. I’m sorry if anyone took it the wrong way. Lastly, this is a great opportunity to thank our great fans again for all of the support and I’m happy we got another important win. Have a nice week.”

Klimala, a former MLS player, has three goals in ten games for Hapoel Be’er Sheva.