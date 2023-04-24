VIDEO: Charles Barkley on Cats: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Real Pets’

If you have a cat as a pet, just know that Charles Barkley believes you’re living a lie.

Unimpressed by what he clearly felt was a “boring” Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, former NBA great and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley decided to switch to the topic of cats, and why they’re “not a real pet.”

“A cat is not a real pet,” Barkley said. “Stop it.”

When pressed as to why cats are not a real pet, Barkley’s response was both obvious and profound.

“Because it’s not a dog,” Barkley responded. “I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets. A dog is a real pet. Just stop it.”

Co-host Kenny Smith would not let Barkley off the hook, however. Smith challenged Barkley to put cats into a category, if they’re not pets.

“Just something,” Barkley responded. “Like, old women have ‘em.”

The Timberwolves avoided the sweep and won the game. As for cats, they’ve been set back about 100 years.