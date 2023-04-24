VIDEO: Charles Barkley on Cats: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Real Pets’

If you have a cat as a pet, just know that Charles Barkley believes you’re living a lie.
Unimpressed by what he clearly felt was a “boring” Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, former NBA great and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley decided to switch to the topic of cats, and why they’re “not a real pet.”
“A cat is not a real pet,” Barkley said. “Stop it.”
When pressed as to why cats are not a real pet, Barkley’s response was both obvious and profound.
“Because it’s not a dog,” Barkley responded. “I don’t dislike cats. I just don’t think they’re real pets. A dog is a real pet. Just stop it.”
This might be Charles Barkley’s hottest take yet pic.twitter.com/6tl1XA6nRR
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2023
Co-host Kenny Smith would not let Barkley off the hook, however. Smith challenged Barkley to put cats into a category, if they’re not pets.
“Just something,” Barkley responded. “Like, old women have ‘em.”
The Timberwolves avoided the sweep and won the game. As for cats, they’ve been set back about 100 years.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.