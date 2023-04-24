VIDEO: New Orleans Police Charge Former UFC Fighter Nate Diaz with 2nd-Degree Battery, Issue Warrant

The New Orleans Police Department has charged UFC legend Nate Diaz with second-degree battery and issued a warrant for his arrest, following a fight that took place over the weekend.
In a statement to MMA Fighting, NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie confirmed the charges.
“There has been an arrest warrant issued — he is not in custody,” Boudrie said.
The charges stem from a bar fight that spilled out into the street over the weekend in which Diaz allegedly choked out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson.
According to MMA Fighting:
Boudrie said Bourbon Street police were called to break up a large fight. One officer can be seen in the video trying to deescalate the brawl spilling out of the bar but missed a blond-haired man — identified as Peterson — falling back unconscious to the concrete.
Second-degree battery is a felony in Louisiana that is punishable by up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor,” a $2,000 fine or both.
The street brawl followed another altercation at the arena for the influencer boxing event when Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, sparking a melee where security intervened.
Diaz has an upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul (the real one) scheduled for August.
