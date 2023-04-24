VIDEO: New Orleans Police Charge Former UFC Fighter Nate Diaz with 2nd-Degree Battery, Issue Warrant

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 12: Nate Diaz taunts Leon Edwards of Jamaica in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Dylan Gwinn

The New Orleans Police Department has charged UFC legend Nate Diaz with second-degree battery and issued a warrant for his arrest, following a fight that took place over the weekend.

In a statement to MMA Fighting, NOPD spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie confirmed the charges.

“There has been an arrest warrant issued — he is not in custody,” Boudrie said.

The charges stem from a bar fight that spilled out into the street over the weekend in which Diaz allegedly choked out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson.

According to MMA Fighting:

Boudrie said Bourbon Street police were called to break up a large fight. One officer can be seen in the video trying to deescalate the brawl spilling out of the bar but missed a blond-haired man — identified as Peterson — falling back unconscious to the concrete.

Second-degree battery is a felony in Louisiana that is punishable by up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor,” a $2,000 fine or both.

The street brawl followed another altercation at the arena for the influencer boxing event when Diaz threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, sparking a melee where security intervened.

Diaz has an upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul (the real one) scheduled for August.

