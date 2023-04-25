WATCH: Phillies, Yankees Coaches Trade Haymakers in Wild Minor League Melee

Coaches from the Yankees and Phillies Single-A affiliates duked it out in a bench-clearing brawl after a player got hit by a pitch.

Trouble started brewing after Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alex Bustamente hit Clearwater Thresher’s Erick Brito in the top of the third inning. Thresher’s skipper Marty Malloy took great umbrage with Bustamente hitting his batter. So much so that Malloy was ejected from the game for arguing the play and still made his way to home plate to continue arguing.

Once there, Malloy briefly argued with Tarpons pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego before throwing a punch at Casadiego’s head. Casadiego retaliated by striking another Thresher’s coach and then taking a swing at Malloy. From there, the benches cleared, and it was on.

Twenty minutes and several ejections later, the game resumed. The Threshers eventually prevailed 12-3.