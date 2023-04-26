REPORT: ESPN Reporter Fired for Calling Fellow Reporter a ‘F*ck*ng C*nt’

Someone at ESPN has reportedly not been working and playing well with others. Now, that person is no longer at ESPN.

According to a report from the New York Post, Marly Rivera, one of ESPN’s MLB reporters, was fired last week after calling another female reporter who was waiting for an Aaron Judge interview a “f*ck*ng c*nt.”

The incident reportedly occurred last Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The conflict started when Ivon Gaete, a freelance reporter for Tokyo Broadcasting and wife of MLB Vice President of Communications John Blundell, arrived to interview Yankee captain Aaron Judge. Rivera was already on-site to interview Judge and says she told Gaete she had already scheduled the time to interview him.

Rivera’s explanation apparently fell on deaf ears as Gaete ignored it. In the ensuing argument, Rivera called Gaete a “f*ck*ng c*nt,” an obscenity that was captured on video. Upon realizing her words were caught on video, Rivera attempted to apologize, but Gaete was having none of it.

In a statement to the Post, Rivera accepted responsibility for her words.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera told The Post. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

“Rivera had been with ESPN for 13 years, covering MLB – with an emphasis on the Yankees – and worked for both the English language platforms as a writer and on-air personality and for ESPN Deportes,” the New York Post reports.