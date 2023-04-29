WATCH: Dad of Packers First Round Pick Celebrates by Butt-Slapping Son’s Girlfriend

Most dads get a pass for excessive celebration during the most important moment in their kids’ lives. But, then again, most dads aren’t on national television when they celebrate excessively.

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers selected Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There was much frolic and fun in the Van Ness house after the selection was announced. However, one of the cameras in place at the Van Ness home to capture the moment ended up capturing a somewhat unexpected moment as Van Ness’ dad gave his son’s girlfriend, Frankie, a butt-slap.

Lukas Van Ness dad had a big day between dragging this guy off of his son and giving multiple butt slaps. pic.twitter.com/ak6fNRLWXb — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) April 28, 2023

Frankie Kmet, as it turns out, is the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Was the butt-slap (it was really more of a pat) the worst thing ever? Controversial? Deserving of ridicule? Absolutely not.

They were clearly all overcome with joy and celebrating a lifetime of work and achievement for someone they love. Now, is it funny? Sure. But it’s innocent and and anyone who says otherwise is just wrong.

Also, the Packers got themselves a good player here.

“In 2021, he played in all 13 games and had 33 total tackles — 8½ for a loss — and seven sacks,” Fox News reports. “He also had a pass defended. In 2022, Van Ness played in all 13 games and had 37 total tackles, including 10½ for a loss, and six sacks. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.”