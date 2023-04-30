Georgia Player Facing Backlash After Using Anti-Asian Slur During Draft Night Livestream

A University of Georgia player who was livestreaming the NFL Draft on Thursday night has come under fire after directing an anti-Asian slur at a man announcing the Atlanta Falcons pick.

Jamaal Jarrett, a four-star recruit and incoming freshman recently recruited to the defending national champions, posted a live stream of himself on Instagram as he awaited the Falcons No. 8 pick. Jarrett was hoping that the Falcons would select former Georgia player Jalen Carter. However, when the man of Asian descent who was announcing the pick was getting ready to tell the world who the Falcons drafted, a voice could be heard directing a racial slur at the man.

“Jalen Carter, come on Asian. Ching chong,” the voice in the video, presumably Jarrett’s, could be heard saying.

It didn’t take long for Jarrett to receive backlash for the remark.

A Georgia Bulldogs football player made anti Asian comments on his Instagram Live when he saw an Asian man announcing a pick in the NFL Draft. His name is Jamaal Jarrett. This is unacceptable and disgusting.pic.twitter.com/BLMZ1zOisG — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) April 29, 2023

Georgia DT @JamaalJarrett just dropping some casual racism https://t.co/qfYIsdAdqD — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) April 29, 2023

The Falcons did not select Carter. Instead, they took Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

“Jarrett was ranked the No. 172 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023 and the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman prospect,” Fox News reports. “He had 63 total tackles in his senior year this past year with 18 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception and one sack.”

Jarrett is not the only four-star recruit to land in hot water over a racial slur. In November, four-star Florida commit Marcus Stokes had his scholarship pulled by the Gators after rapping the n-word in a video.

Florida Gators QB recruit Marcus Stokes with some choice words. He’s Caucasian. pic.twitter.com/l3Zv29ljUa — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 18, 2022

It remains to be seen if Jarrett will face a similar punishment, or any punishment at all.