VIDEO: NFL Reporter’s ‘Big D**k’ Slip on Camera Goes Viral

An NFL reporter had an unfortunate Freudian slip last week during a live broadcast that has since gone viral and united the internet.

The moment occurred last Wednesday as NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon discussed former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter getting selected by the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL draft.

“What we’re hearing is Jalen Carter, the D-tackle from Georgia, just won a national championship with the Bulldogs, big d*ck- big guy, 6-3,” said Carter as she immediately caught herself without flinching. Take a look:

As Fox News noted, despite Carter’s decorated record at Georgia his position in the draft remained unclear going into the weekend as to “whether he would be taken in the top 10 or fall down in the round because of his role in a January crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.”

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.

“The Eagles traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to select Carter at No. 9. He was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft before his role in the crash was revealed and before the Bears traded down from having the top pick,” noted Fox News.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that the team understands the baggage that comes with Carter but praised the player for his talent.

“We understand that there’s a reason that he was available at nine,” Roseman said. “I think everyone will tell you this is one of the most talented players in the draft and one of the most talented players to come out of college football in a long time.”

“We spent a lot of time investigating the incident around it,” Roseman added. “We talked to Jalen about a variety of things. We’re not going to get into what we talk to our players about.”

