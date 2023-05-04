California, New York Attorneys General Investigating Woke NFL for ‘Workplace Discrimination’

The attorneys general of New York and California are teaming up to investigate the ultra-woke NFL for “workplace discrimination” against upwards of 30 female league employees.

AGs Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California were reportedly spurred to launch their investigation by a recent New York Times article alleging that many women feel that they were held back and otherwise discriminated against while working for the NFL, according to Yahoo Sports.

The AGs have already issued a subpoena demanding that the NFL turn over all relevant information on the case.

“No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace,” New York’s James said in a press release. “No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable.”

“California will not tolerate any form of discrimination,” Calif. AG Bonta added. “We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

The NFL insisted it would cooperate fully and added that the allegations are “entirely inconsistent with the N.F.L.’s values and practices.”

“Our policies are intended not only to comply with all applicable laws but to foster a workplace free from harassment, intimidation and discrimination,” the woke league added.

The AGs also cited other lawsuits that lie outside the scope of the Times article that have alleged discrimination going back 20 years.

Of course, the woke NFL has set itself up as the ultimate in left-wing political proclamations by pushing transgenderism, the LGBTQ agenda, as well as racial division, and other leftist propaganda on fans going back decades.

