NFL Releases Pride Month Video Saying, ‘Football Is Gay’

The National Football League is going all in as Pride Month wraps up with a new video proclaiming that “football is gay.”

In a stark black-and-white, all text video, the NFL exclaimed that football is “accepting” and is “for everyone” including the LGBTQ community.

The video adds, “Football is transgender,” “Football is bisexual,” “Football is for everyone.”

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL Diversity Director Sam Rapoport, told Outsports.

In a statement, the NFL added:

In the new film ‘Football is for Everyone’ from the NFL in partnership with The Trevor Project and creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, the league redefines the game to be inclusive of all different types of fans, coaches and players. The film also features The Trevor Project to highlight life-saving resources for LGTBQ+ youth.

“This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for,” NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis added.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib recently became the first openly gay active NFL player.

