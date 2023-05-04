Jackson Mahomes Refuses Questions After Arrest for Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, refused to take questions from reporters as he was released on bond on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in Kansas City.

Jackson was arrested on Wednesday morning and arraigned that afternoon. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson Country Detention Center at about 7:42 a.m.

Mahomes was released after the arraignment and posted a $100,000 bond.

After being released, Mahomes walked silently to a waiting vehicle, ignoring a gaggle f the press trying to get his reaction to the arrest.

Update: Video of Jackson Mahomes after bounds he out of Jail for $100,000 (@KCTV5) pic.twitter.com/u33QK6OytP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

Mahomes has been accused of forcibly kissing a woman who owns a restaurant and pushing one of her customers.

The incidents allegedly occurred on Feb. 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park.

A video appeared to show Mahomes forcibly kissing a woman full on the mouth. The woman has been identified as the restaurant owner.

Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video. “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/vZ9gtA8tL2 — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) May 3, 2023

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn said, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Mahomes’ attorney has denied the accusations.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/