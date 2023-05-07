Poll: Vast Majorities Oppose Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports

The Washington Post conducted a poll to find out what the American people felt about the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports. The Washington Post did not get the answers it wanted.

The Washington Post-KFF poll, which asked 1,338 U.S. adults whether they felt trans women and girls should be allowed to compete against other women and girls, found that the vast majority of Americans reject the idea of including males in women’s sports.

Specifically, 62 percent opposed allowing trans athletes in youth sports, 66 percent opposed trans inclusion in high school sports, and 65 percent opposed trans inclusion in college and professional sports.

Notably, there’s virtually no one who doesn’t have an opinion on this subject. Either 99 or 100 percent of respondents gave a for or against opinion in all four athletic groups they were questioned about.

“I think there is an advantage [for trans women], and you can’t put your head in the sand and pretend there isn’t,” Americo Lopes, 44, explained to the Washington Post. “There is an advantage.”

Twitter commenters reinforced the poll’s findings and proved that the Washington Post and mainstream media were the only people surprised by these results.

“When journalists describe the view held by a landslide majority of Americans as “controversial,” they do so aspirationally, with the hope of diminishing that majority by discouraging it.,” one person wrote.

Another prescient fan noted, “This is obviously a realistic number averaging 35% of total insane American population supporting all woke with Biden’s current policies. Great news is that the remaining 65% is opposing all the above. Next year 2024 will be a true battle for America’s survival.’

But the bad news for the radical left wasn’t confined to the sports world. The poll also found strong opposition to the idea of transitioning children.

“We can’t vote until we’re a certain age, we can’t smoke, drink or whatever, but we can change our bodies’ anatomy and how it works?” Alyssa Wells, from Daytona Beach, Florida, told the Post. “It just doesn’t seem like that’s okay to me.”

“The Post-KFF poll found significant opposition to gender-affirming medical care for children and teens. Nearly 7 in 10 adults said they oppose allowing children ages 10 to 14 access to medication that stops the body from going through puberty, and nearly 6 in 10 oppose giving 15- to 17-year-olds access to hormone treatments.”

It’s far too early to claim victory in the fight against the left’s radical gender ideology. Only 35% of Americans may agree with them, but those 35% happened to control the corridors of power in Washington, virtually all universities, and every major newsroom in America.

But it is good to see that their combined efforts haven’t worked yet.