Prosecutors: Former NFL Punter Matt Araiza Wasn’t Present at Rape — Victim’s Allegations Destroyed His Career

Former Buffalo Bills player Matt Araiza was thrown out of the NFL after he was accused of being part of a gang rape while he was attending college. But now, prosecutors admit that Araiza was not even present during the alleged incident and he has been cleared of all charges.

Araiza was one of three defendants in a lawsuit filed last August that alleged he had participated in the gang rape when he was a student at San Diego State University.

The civil lawsuit alleged that the incident occurred at an off-campus party when the accuser was 17 years old and under age. Araiza’s attorney immediately called fraud on the claims. “It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” attorney Kerry Armstrong told the Los Angeles Times. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

Despite Araiza’s insistence on his innocence, though, the Bills immediately released him as the claims of rape hung over his head.

But it appeared that the case was already starting to collapse in Dec. when authorities said that they did not have enough evidence to arrest Araiza and charge him with rape.

Now, prosecutors have even gone so far as to say that Arazia wasn’t even present during the alleged rape.

After a ten-month investigation, a newly released 200-page transcript reveals exculpatory evidence that says the former punter wasn’t even present during the supposed incident, according to Yahoo News.

The investigation revealed that not only had Araiza left the party an hour before the incident was alleged to have occurred, but video taken of the sexual encounter between the woman and two men doesn’t even prove that the woman was forced into sex acts at all.

In addition, the girl who alleged rape claims in her lawsuit that she was drunk and the men took advantage of her. However, police say witnesses — including some of the girl’s own friends — say she did not appear drunk at the party.

Police also found witnesses — again, including her own friends — that said the girl told them that she had an encounter with the player and that she seemed to be bragging about it.

“The witnesses say … that shortly after you arrived at the party, you left and came back shortly thereafter,” district attorney Trisha Amador said according to the document. “And you told [a friend], ‘I just had sex.’ … You didn’t appear unhappy. You appeared to be having fun and that the encounter on the side of the house with Matt, suspect Araiza, was consensual.”

DA Amador also said that witnesses told police that the accuser had told several people at several different times that she was 18 and not an under-aged 17.

All of this led authorities to dismiss any claims that neither Arazia nor the other two men were involved in any illegal sexual acts. The investigation led them to refuse to file any charges against any of them.

But all this comes far too late to save Arazia’s NFL career. He was kicked out of the league only days after the lawsuit was filed last year and he has been blackballed ever since. Arazia’s attorney says that, now that this exculpatory evidence has finally been made public, he the NFL will reconsider Arazia’s status.

Meanwhile, the civil lawsuit alleging rape is continuing because a civil suit does not require the same stringent standards of proof.

But will the NFL, the media, and the accuser and her attorneys be held responsible for destroying this young man’s reputation and his pro football career just as it was getting started by leveling false accusations against him?

And if you're not a football fan, Matt Arazia was an All American punter in college, won the Ray Guy Award (give to the top college punter), was drafted as a punter by the Bills, and had just won the starting job when guilty until proven innocent ruined his life. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2023

I really hope your apology and retraction is just as loud and passionate as your condemnation of Matt Araiza's supposed actions @stephenasmith and @MollyQerim. You should have probably been aware that the San Diego DA refused to prosecute, because there's video evidence,and… pic.twitter.com/8crEuXQHJ1 — Mr. God (@JamesJett45) May 9, 2023

I completely agree. Any accuser who is found to have made a false report, should most definitely be held accountable. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. Not sure we ever will be. — Elizabeth (@prbreez) May 9, 2023

False claims should be serious jail time. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 9, 2023

She should rot in prison for years if true. — Packer Super Fan (@packer_super) May 9, 2023

If you are proven to have lied about sexual assault you should face criminal charges for the same length of time in jail that the man you accused of sexual assault faced. That’s the only way to provide any fairness in these situations. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 9, 2023

Every female that called for his head on a stake needs to immediately apologize and admit maybe they should let things play out before listening to one side of a story and forming their ultimate opinion. #BillsMafia — Bearded Johnson (@Redbeard315) May 9, 2023

Here is a journalist who covers the Bills everyday who said Matt Araiza admitted to a crime. That was 100% a lie back in August and was proven 100% a lie today. Will there be an apology or a story in the D&C that says the journalist was wrong, I'm not holding my breath. https://t.co/Cjt04z5xZf — Scott (@ScottChristler) May 9, 2023

The Matt Araiza story is why innocence must be assumed until guilt is proven. Fabricated accusations have destroyed his career/life. This woman belongs in jail and she should pay millions in restoration. Araiza should also sue numerous media outlets for defamation. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 9, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston