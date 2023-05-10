INTEGRITY: College Golf Star Disqualifies Himself from U.S. Open Over Accidental Rules Violation No One Saw

Illini golf star Tommy Kuhl has become the personification of integrity after disqualifying himself for accidentally violating a rule in an incident that no one else even saw.

The University of Illinois star golfer had just set a course record at the Illini Country Club in Springfield on Monday during a local U.S. Open qualifier, and it was a sure thing that he was headed to the qualifying round until he had a realization that made him feel “sick” to his stomach, Fox News reported.

Khul was enjoying his course record score of 62 when he overheard another player talking about how annoying it was to put on the course greens that had recently been aerated to promote grass growth. The player said the dozens of little holes in the grass made putts unpredictable.

Right then, Khul realized he had violated the rules by fixing aeration divots while he played. The rules state that golfers cannot alter the small divots.

Realizing he had inadvertently violated the rules, Khul self-reported his violation and disqualified himself.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” he told Monday Q, Fox reported. “I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I didn’t tell the rules official.”

“I should know better. It comes down to me. I should know that rule,” he added.

“Kuhl is a fifth-year senior at Illinois and will likely be U.S. Open-bound at some point during his golf career. Fox reported that he earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Champions Team and was a bronze medalist in the All-Big Ten Championship,” Fox reported.

Fortunately, Khul likely has many years ahead of him. And now he can go with his head held high after earning a reputation as a man of integrity and a deep love for the game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston