University of Utah Diver Allegedly Flees to Canada Due to Rape Investigation

A diver at the University of Utah has reportedly fled the country as authorities continue to investigate his involvement in an alleged rape that took place on campus last year, according to reports.

Benjamin Smyth, a 19-year-old freshman swimmer for the Utes, is believed to have fled the country and returned to his native Canada upon learning that he is under investigation for the rape of a fellow student in August of 2022.

Court documents obtained by KSTU claim that Smyth encountered the woman in a common area near her dorm room. After exchanging information, the documents claim, Smyth followed the woman to her dorm, where he kissed her against her will and forced her into sexual acts that she also refused.

Days later, when police went to inform Smyth he was under investigation and serve him with a temporary protective order, they learned that the 19-year-old had fled to Canada out of fear of being charged with the alleged crime.

The University of Utah wasted little time suspending Smyth once they learned he was under investigation.

“On February 16 we were made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our men’s swimming and diving program,” the statement read.

“Upon being notified by the University’s Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO) of a pending investigation, Ben Smyth was immediately suspended on Feb. 20 from all team activities. We take matters of this type very seriously, and have continued to monitor the situation. We will not have further comment as this matter proceeds through the legal process.”

The charges against Smyth are rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse.