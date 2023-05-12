‘Definitely Going to Learn from This’: LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson Apologizes for 9/11 Rap Lyrics

LSU Lady Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson is apologizing for a 9/11 reference in a recently released rap song, promising that she will “learn” from the experience and do better in the future.

Johnson, who performs as a rapper when she’s not playing basketball, released a new song remixed to Latto’s Put it on Da Floor. However, one of the lines in the song contained a reference to the attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11.

“In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers,” Johnson said in the song. The lyric was reportedly meant to be a double entendre involving riding in a Porsche and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City.

"In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers." – Flau’jae Johnson. Take a bow @LSUwbkb. A player on your team mocked those who died on 9/11 by comparing it to a Porsche. Disgusting. I know people who still struggle to sleep at night because of what they did in war after… pic.twitter.com/AFmw2zK6mf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2023

“I just want to come on here and let ya’ll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone,” Johnson said. “My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way shape or form would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone.”

The LSU star is a legitimate rapper represented by Roc Nation.

“We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together,” LSU said in a statement to Fox News Digital/Outkick on Tuesday night.