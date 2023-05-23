WATCH: ‘An Unfortunate Sacrifice’: Guardians Slugger Apologizes to PETA for Killing Bird with Second-Inning Single

Will Brennan
Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

It’s getting dangerous out here for these birds. A bird has been killed at an MLB game for the second time in a week.

The most recent avian fatality occurred during the second inning of the Guardians game against the Royals on Monday when Guardians rookie Will Brennan hit a grounder to short that claimed a bird’s life.

With his hands on his head, Brennan watched the bird get cleared off the field by a grounds crew member with a shovel.



A member of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew leaves the field after collecting a bird that was struck and killed on the infield by a base hit by Cleveland Guardians right fielder Will Brennan during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on May 22, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brennan took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to PETA after the game.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen got the bird-killing going last week when he killed a bird while warming up in the outfield.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions, really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

