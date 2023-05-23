WATCH: ‘An Unfortunate Sacrifice’: Guardians Slugger Apologizes to PETA for Killing Bird with Second-Inning Single

It’s getting dangerous out here for these birds. A bird has been killed at an MLB game for the second time in a week.

The most recent avian fatality occurred during the second inning of the Guardians game against the Royals on Monday when Guardians rookie Will Brennan hit a grounder to short that claimed a bird’s life.

With his hands on his head, Brennan watched the bird get cleared off the field by a grounds crew member with a shovel.

Brennan took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to PETA after the game.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen got the bird-killing going last week when he killed a bird while warming up in the outfield.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions, really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”