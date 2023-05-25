Revealing more hypocrisy in the NBA, the league has announced that Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry will be honored as the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.

The NBA had high praise for Curry, saying, “Curry’s off-court pursuits reflect his deep commitment to uplifting individuals from underrepresented communities, with an emphasis on empowering the next generation and opening doors for today’s youth to thrive. Through his various endeavors, Curry is a passionate champion for social justice, ensuring the key pillars of equity, access and opportunity are central to all aspects of his purpose-driven work.”

But, apparently, all that “uplifting” doesn’t apply to those “underrepresented” people who might move into his own super-rich California neighborhood.

This is the same Steph Curry who spearheaded an effort to oppose the construction of affordable housing in his ritzy Atherton, California, neighborhood this year.

In January, Curry and his wife, Ayesha, who both constantly parade themselves as supporters of the left-wing agenda, openly opposed the construction of a low-income multifamily unit near their multimillion-dollar mansion, saying they had “major concerns” for their “privacy” and “safety.”

A look at Steph and Ayesha Curry’s new $30M mansion in Silicon Valley: ▪️ 17,800 sq. ft, 2 acres

▪️ 7 BR, 9 BA

▪️ Movie theater

▪️ Full bar, wine cellar

▪️ Pool, sundeck pic.twitter.com/nFQ5H23Tvf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 5, 2022

The city had approved a plan to build a 16-unit apartment on a 1.5-acre lot near the Curry mansion. At least some of the units will be open to low-income renters.

But the Biden-supporting Currys and some of their neighbors were upset by the plans. In a “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) letter to the city, the pair claimed that the construction project would endanger their kids when complete.

“As Atherton residents … we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property,” the couple wrote in their Jan. 18 letter to the city. “We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston