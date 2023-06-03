WATCH: Greg Hardy Knocked Down Twice, KO’d in Team Boxing Match

Former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy has developed a disturbing habit of getting knocked out.

Hardy, 34, who was already knocked out once earlier this year in a bare-knuckle competition, got knocked down twice and KO’d in a team boxing match on Friday night.

Here was the knockout Hardy suffered in mid-February at the hands of Josh Watson.

GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

The first knockout in February was definitely the worst of the two. Not only was it a better punch, but it was also a bare-knuckle punch. Hardy had rebuilt himself after the knockout, though. He was 2-0 for the Dallas Enforcers, a boxing team in the Team Combat League (TCL), which pits groups of fighters representing cities against each other.

But that rebuilding process collided with the left hand of Alexander Flores from the Los Angeles team, and the former NFL defender will have to rebuild yet again.

Hardy spent four years with the Carolina Panthers (one year on the commissioner’s exempt list) and one year with the Dallas Cowboys.