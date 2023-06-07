Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Shares Subtle Pro-Life Message During White House Visit

Harrison Butker, the devout Catholic kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared a subtle pro-life message during his visit to the White House this week in celebration of his team’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

Photos of the event showed Butker wearing a tie that had the Latin message “Vulnerari Praesidio” written up and down. Translated into English, the phrase means “Protect the Most Vulnerable,” a common phrase used in pro-life circles. The pro-life organization, Life Action, reportedly designed the tie, according to The Daily Signal. He also reportedly had a gold pin of a baby’s feet, which “allegedly represented the size of a 10-week-old aborted baby,” according to Fox News.

Butker told The Daily Signal that he wanted to send a subtle message that “every life is precious.”

“I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives,” Butker said. “As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb.”

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a 50-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Butker previously told EWTN News In Depth’s Colm Flynn that he wants to use his career as a platform to glorify God.

“I’m not just making kicks so that I can make money and I can puff myself up as this great person that people want to be like one day,” he said. “I’m making kicks because God wants me to have a platform, at least for right now, to share this message of faith, of growing in virtue, of growing closer to the sacraments and of being a saint.”

Butker scored the winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII, beating out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. He also scored the winning field goal in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on TubiGoogle PlayYouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

