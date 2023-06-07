Harrison Butker, the devout Catholic kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared a subtle pro-life message during his visit to the White House this week in celebration of his team’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

Photos of the event showed Butker wearing a tie that had the Latin message “Vulnerari Praesidio” written up and down. Translated into English, the phrase means “Protect the Most Vulnerable,” a common phrase used in pro-life circles. The pro-life organization, Life Action, reportedly designed the tie, according to The Daily Signal. He also reportedly had a gold pin of a baby’s feet, which “allegedly represented the size of a 10-week-old aborted baby,” according to Fox News.

Butker told The Daily Signal that he wanted to send a subtle message that “every life is precious.”

“I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives,” Butker said. “As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb.”

Butker previously told EWTN News In Depth’s Colm Flynn that he wants to use his career as a platform to glorify God.

“I’m not just making kicks so that I can make money and I can puff myself up as this great person that people want to be like one day,” he said. “I’m making kicks because God wants me to have a platform, at least for right now, to share this message of faith, of growing in virtue, of growing closer to the sacraments and of being a saint.”

Butker scored the winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII, beating out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. He also scored the winning field goal in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

