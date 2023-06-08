BMX rider and married father of two children Pat Casey died Tuesday after attempting to perform a motocross bike stunt at a private track in Raymona, California.

“Casey was riding a motocross bike about 2:30 p.m. on the private track, known as ‘The Slayground,’ when he lost control and was thrown, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said,” per the San Diego Union Tribune.

When paramedics arrived Casey had no pulse. They attempted life saving measures, but were not able to revive him.

“While Casey was known for his BMX riding, he was riding a motorcycle when he crashed,” sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler told the Tribune.

At 29, Casey leaves behind two elementary school-aged children, Reid and Taytum, and his wife Chase.

Casey became a professional BMX rider at just 16 years old, the Inertia reported.

According to the Vans team, Casey has been a pioneer in the sport.

“Pat has stomped more than a few ‘never been done’ tricks, including a double decade and a backflip decade,” the Vans team wrote. “Ironically, most of Pat’s innovative riding involves him going backward. Only a handful of dirt/park riders even ride a freecoaster, but Pat has been an absolute innovator when it comes to doing tricks to fakie and while riding fakie.”

Casey earned medals in the 2012 and 2013 X Games and earned his first gold medal in the 2021 X Games.

The X Games posted a photo of Casey on their instagram page, expressing their condolences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X Games (@xgames)

“We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and sibling,” Casey said. “A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched.”

Authorities are still investigating Casey’s death.