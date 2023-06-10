REPORT: Conor McGregor Sends Heat Mascot to ER After Brutal Punch During Halftime Show

Conor McGregor participated in the halftime show during Game 4 of the NBA Finals to promote his new pain relief spray. However, he ended up causing pain, not relieving it.

What was supposed to happen was a good-natured boxing skit between the former UFC champ and “Burnie,” the mascot for the Miami Heat. What actually happened was McGregor tagging the mascot with a vicious left hook that sent the fluffy creature crashing to the hardwood.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that Burnie went to the emergency room after the incident.

McGregor’s initial blast was bad enough. Did he really need the follow-up shot on an opponent who was clearly no longer resisting? I mean, Herb Dean would have definitely allowed it, but it just seemed in poor taste. And how about the bad advertising for his product? McGregor’s pain relief spray did nothing to alleviate Burnie’s suffering as staffers dragged him clear.

Nonetheless, Burnie and McGregor will have to learn how to work together. The Irishman’s TIDL Sport body spray is now an official sponsor of the team.

As for the team, the Heat lost 108-95 and are down two games to one to the Nuggets in the best-of-seven series.