Video Emerges Purporting to Show Conor McGregor Leading Alleged Rape Victim into Bathroom

TMZ Sports has obtained a video that purports to show UFC star Conor McGregor leading the woman who has accused him of rape into a bathroom during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The video was taken inside the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, on June 10th, following the Heat’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. In the footage, McGregor, clad in a black tee shirt, approaches the alleged victim, who is wearing a white shirt, exchanges words with her, and then appears to lead her into a bathroom.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports reported that the alleged victim’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, sent a demand letter claiming that NBA and Miami Heat security forced her to accompany McGregor into the bathroom, where he allegedly proceeded to rape her.

Mitchell claims that the alleged victim and McGregor had been partying before the video was filmed, but then McGregor excused himself and went to the bathroom.

That’s when, according to the claim, events took a turn.

The claim states that a man in a Nuggets jersey approached after McGregor left and said, “Conor told me to come get you.”

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” the attorney’s statement claims.

“The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom.”

After TMZ Sports posted video of McGregor and the alleged victim, the UFC star’s attorneys’ responded to the report, calling it a “shakedown.”

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” says attorney Barbara R. Llanes of Gelber Schachter & Greenberg. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

Miami police maintain that they are continuing to investigate the allegations.