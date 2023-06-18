Braves Release Charlie Culberson Hours Before His Dad Was Set to Throw First Pitch on Father’s Day

There are no perfect people, only perfect intentions.

The Atlanta Braves had the very best and noble of intentions on Father’s Day when they planned to have the father of recent minor league call-up Charlie Culberson throw out the first pitch on Father’s Day.

However, Culberson, who had been up with the major league club since May 19 but had not appeared in any games, was designated for assignment by the Braves just hours before his dad was set to toss the first pitch.

The Braves salvaged the situation by re-routing first pitch duties to the father of outfielder Michale Harris II. In what turned out to be a tale of two Father’s Days for the Culbersons and Harris,’ not only did the elder Harris get to throw out the first pitch, Harris the younger went on to go 5-for-5 and score three times as the Braves trounced the Rockies 14-6.

As for the Culbersons? Things didn’t go nearly as well.

Culberson has been a journeyman throughout his 16-year career, playing at the major or minor league level for five different franchises.