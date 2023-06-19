‘I Have Full Trust in Jesus!’: Deion Sanders Facing Possible Foot Amputation Due to Blood Clots

NFL legend Deion Sanders is facing a new challenge, but he says he has “full faith in Jesus” as doctors consult with him on the amputation of his left foot due to “life-threatening blood clots.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler, who is currently the head coach for the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes, has been dealing with these blood flow issues for several years. And last year, he suffered the amputation of several toes on his left foot over the medical condition.

During his first amputation, Sanders told fans he was “thankful for GOD” for getting him through the frightening times.

“I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season, but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through,” he wrote.

Indeed, he noted that the doctors were even then talking about a more significant measure, maybe even amputating his leg from the knee down.

“He developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, which meant his leg swelled, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Sanders later had his left foot’s big toe and second toe amputated,” ESPN reported at the time.

That more drastic measure was forestalled in 2022, but it still appears that the amputation of his toes did not fully alleviate Sanders’ condition.

The diagnosis was made public in a video posted by “Thee Pregame Show,” in which Sanders meets with doctors to discuss the growing problem with his blood flow.

In the video, one of the medical professionals informs Sanders that he only has 66 percent proper blood pressure in his left foot near his ankle.

Sanders addressed the issue in a post on Instagram, saying, “As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME’ – I keep moving forward, progressing . . . See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgement but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this.”

The coach added that he has “full trust” in his medical team. He also stressed his faith in God, “More importantly I have full trust in Jesus!”

