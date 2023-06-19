A huge blue marlin fishermen caught was disqualified from a tournament in North Carolina because it appeared to be mutilated.

Leaders with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament made a decision after the Sensation’s crew caught a 619-pound marlin on Saturday, the New York Post reported Monday.

The team would have won over $3 million in prize money, however, the creature was disallowed after it was determined it had been bitten by sharks prior to being caught.

In a social media post on Sunday, Big Rock said, “it was determined that SENSATION’S 619.4lb Blue Marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal. It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified.”

Leadership cited rules regarding what disqualifies a fish, which state: “Mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh.”

An image shows the massive marlin hung upside down as the Sensation’s crew gathers around it:

The Sensation’s team hooked the fish 45 minutes before time was up and after over six hours trying to reel it into the boat, WITN reported Monday.

Sensation owner Ashley Bleau said it was the end of the day when they decided to put their lines back out one last time.

“Next thing we know we see this monster come crashing in,” he recalled. When speaking of the disqualification, Bleau described it as “very disheartening.”

Sensation would have taken home approximately $3.5 million had it not been for the issue.

Following the decision, a crew called Sushi won the tournament with a 484.5 pound blue marlin, and a photo shows the group celebrating:

SUSHI claims 1st Place in the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament!

“SUSHI has been declared the first place winner of the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for their 484.5lb Blue Marlin. CHASIN A claimed second place with their 479.8lb. Blue Marlin. The 470.2lb blue marlin captured by C-STUDENT will finish in third,” Big Rock said in its statement.