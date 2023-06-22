Ohio Coach Kirk Herbstreit’s 21-Year-Old Son, Zak, Hospitalized with Likely Cardiac Arrest

ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit watches warmups before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Warner Todd Huston

Zak Herbstreit, the son of Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Kirk Herbstreit, has been hospitalized and is under the care of a team of cardiac specialists, according to reports.

The 21-year-old walk-on college tight end was hospitalized on Tuesday after complaining that he was “not feeling right,” according to TMZ Sports.

Details of just what medical condition sent him to Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, were not disclosed, but in a subsequent message posted on Twitter, the player thanked a team of “experienced cardiologists” who are treating him.

The coach posted to his Twitter account that his son had “a bit of a setback” in the last few weeks.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right,” the player’s message read. “Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

The player is listed as “stable,” and his doctors are working to head off further complications.

“His family is with him and appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers,” Kirk Herbstreit told ABC 6 on Tuesday.

ESPN College GameDay analyst and ESPN and ABC color commentator and former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit gives his son five after throwing with his son before the game on September 29, 2018, at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zak first joined the Buckeyes in 2021. Before that, he played tight end for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a third-generation Ohio State football player–his grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, played running back, and his father started at quarterback from 1989 to 1993.

