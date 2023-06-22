Zak Herbstreit, the son of Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Kirk Herbstreit, has been hospitalized and is under the care of a team of cardiac specialists, according to reports.

The 21-year-old walk-on college tight end was hospitalized on Tuesday after complaining that he was “not feeling right,” according to TMZ Sports.

Details of just what medical condition sent him to Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, were not disclosed, but in a subsequent message posted on Twitter, the player thanked a team of “experienced cardiologists” who are treating him.

The coach posted to his Twitter account that his son had “a bit of a setback” in the last few weeks.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right,” the player’s message read. “Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him. “I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 20, 2023

The player is listed as “stable,” and his doctors are working to head off further complications.

“His family is with him and appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers,” Kirk Herbstreit told ABC 6 on Tuesday.

Zak first joined the Buckeyes in 2021. Before that, he played tight end for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a third-generation Ohio State football player–his grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, played running back, and his father started at quarterback from 1989 to 1993.

