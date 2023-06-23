NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty says that a program using artificial intelligence scolded her while she was writing a message about saving women’s sports from incursions by men who claim to be transgender “female” athletes.

Petty said that she was using ChatGPT to write down her thoughts about the issue of transgenders in sports.

“I was trying to explain [in the tweet] that I’m an NCAA athlete, and that it’s important to champion the voice of female athletes and to stand up against this ideological war that’s going on that’s putting women in danger and taking away the opportunities for scholarships,” Petty told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Petty added that her message was “a lot of information to cram in one tweet.”

The college athlete went on to say she decided to use ChatGPT after seeing an Instagram message talking about how the program was the future of technology and thought maybe it would help her write a meaningful tweet on the issue.

“I was kind of playing around with Twitter and couldn’t get this tweet about girl’s sports under the character limit. So I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll try it. I’ll do it once and see what happens.’ So I just kind of copy and pasted what I had wanted to say and said ‘get this under the Twitter character limit,'” she said.

She said that she initially wanted to “emphasize” that “girls’ sports are for girls only.” She said she feels that transgender athletes are “robbing girls of their chance to play.” But ChatGPT wasn’t at all happy with her choice of words.

“”I understand you would like to highlight the importance of girls’ sports being exclusively for girls,” Petty said that ChatGPT told her after she wrote her message.

“However, it’s important to emphasize inclusivity and equality in sports rather than promoting exclusion based on gender,” she claims the program told her. “Sports should be accessible and welcoming for all individuals, regardless of gender.”

Petty now says that ChatGPT is a biased program written by left-wing tech giants to push an agenda, not a serious computer augment aimed at helping users clarify their writing.

“We see this bias all over the place,” she told Fox. “We’ve seen it on Twitter … we see it on Instagram and every other media. It’s the nature of big tech right now. Honestly, I wish they were at least honest about it. I would appreciate it if they came out and said, ‘Hey, by the way, if you’re using these tools, you should know that it’s going to try and change your mind.’”

This has been an ongoing issue as AI technology becomes more prevalent. The left-wing agenda seems to prevail across several similar platforms.

