John ‘Xi’-na: Rep. Mike Gallagher Joins Pat McAfee Show Wearing T-Shirt Depicting John Cena as Mao

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R, WS) appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday wearing a shirt featuring actor and wrestler John Cena as Chairman Mao as they talked about Congress, China, and UFOs.

One of the Wisconsin Republican’s chief concerns in Congress is the threat that China poses to the United States, and the John Cena shirt was part of that conversation.

Cena made himself look the fool back in 2021 when he called Taiwan a “country” while appearing in an interview to flog the film Fast & Furious 9, and he quickly made an abject, slobbering apology to China for upsetting them for giving Taiwan its due.

“I did many, many interviews for Fast & Furious 9, and I made a mistake during one interview,” Cena said in his video apology.

“I must say, which is very, very important, that I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry for my mistake. I apologize.”

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Yizhou Xu, PhD (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

The situation from 2021 is what sparked Congressman Gallagher’s shirt mocking Cena as Chairman Mao.

Gallagher brought up Cena’s groveling apology to the genocidal Chinese during his previous appearance on the Pat McAfee show, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Cena, who played a Marine in a movie called The Marine, by the way, so I find this doubly insulting,” Gallagher, a former Marine intelligence officer, said in May last year. “I mean, c’mon, Dude.”

Gallagher is a big supporter of using U.S. power to prevent the Red Chinese from invading and subjugating Taiwan.

The congressman also talked about UFOs, saying that he feels that the subject has caused too many people to distrust the U.S. government.

“This should be an opportunity for the government to be transparent,” he said of opening the archives for the public. “If we have information that disconfirms the extraterrestrial hypothesis, or all these other ones, at least it shows the government doing something competent and being forward-leaning by declassifying information to the public.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston