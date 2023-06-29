Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) fighter Cris Lencioni reportedly suffered brain damage following a cardiac arrest earlier this month, his wife has revealed.

Cris’s wife, Marca Lencioni, revealed her husband’s unfortunate medical status during an interview with MMA Fighting this week. He suffered cardiac arrest while training in Washington for an August fight that has now been canceled.

“The neurologists were basically like, ‘We have to wait to see what he can do and what he shows us,’” Marca Lencioni told the outlet. “Because he was so, so healthy when this happened and is young and an athlete, they’re not really sure what’s gonna happen.”

Cris Lencioni was released from the ICU last Friday. A video gave a visual illustration of his heartbreaking status. He did, however, respond with a smile when his wife gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Marca told the outlet that the doctors cannot definitively say if the brain damage will be lasting based on his current status.

“The brain is complex, and because of where he’s at, they don’t know and they can’t say. Even the neurologist, she’s like, ‘I can’t give you a definite answer because it’s gonna be up to him.’ If anybody can come out of something like this, it’s him. He’s a fighter in all senses – it’s not just in the ring.”

Despite his healthy appearance, Marca said doctors believe his cardiac arrest may have sparked from Long QT syndrome, “a potentially deadly heart rhythm disorder that allegedly wasn’t flagged in a routine EKG in 2019,” according to MMA Fighter.

“The bottom two chambers [of his heart] weren’t pumping correctly, and his [heart rhythm] was really high,” she said.

“Ten percent of people survive this, and the fact that he is moving, and trying to get up and like doing what he’s been doing…he drank water today for the first time,” she added. “It’s blowing [the nurses’] minds, and it’s blowing my mind.”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Lencionis with medical expenses.

