College standout and former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died on June 27 from a drowning incident in Florida at the young age of 35. Now, authorities have released police body cam footage and confirmed some details about the incident.

Some reports had claimed that swimming conditions near the Destin, Florida, beach where Mallett lost his life were declared in the “red” condition and that riptides contributed to his death. But on Thursday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said this was not the case.

On the contrary, officials have confirmed that conditions were rated “yellow” at the time, which means “swim with caution,” according to the New York Post.

The former Michigan and Arkansas quarterback was rushed to a hospital in Florida after being recovered from the ocean after being seen struggling in the water by lifeguards. Sadly, attempts to revive Mallett failed, and he was pronounced dead.

A short segment of police body cam footage shows an officer running to the scene and then told, “I think they got him on the board now,” by another officer.

Mallett was just about to enter his second year as a football coach for White Hall High School in Arkansas.

“The tragic loss of life, it’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or resident here, but we have no indication here of any dangerous conditions out there,” Sheriff Eric Aden said in a statement.

“The entire Okaloosa County, as well as Destin, we’re not under red flags or double red flags despite some of the misperceptions out there,” Aden added.

“We were under a yellow flag, which is just swim with caution,” he said. “It just seems to be a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents.”

The University of Arkansas released a statement about the loss of the player.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

Mallett served as Tom Brady’s backup after the Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The former Razorback played for the Patriots, Texas, and Ravens during his seven-year career.

