America-Bashing WNBA Player Hits Back at Enes-Kanter Freedom: ‘Respect MY Lived Experience as a Black Gay Woman’

Multi-millionaire WNBA basketball star Natasha Cloud is striking out against former NBA star Enes Kanter-Freedom for telling her she should feel blessed to be an American after she called the United States “trash” and blasted anyone who would criticize her as “racist.”

Kanter-Freedom responded to the WNBA guard who last week tweeted, “Our country is trash in so many ways. And instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.”

Cloud’s rant was spurred by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld the free speech and religious freedom of a Colorado Christian who refused to create a wedding website for a gay couple.

The Washington Mystics player continued posting attack after attack, constantly doubling and tripling down on her hatred for America in the face of hundreds of detractors on Twitter. This venom aimed at the U.S. brought Kanter-Freedom to lecture the ungrateful WNBA player on the virtues of America.

Kanter-Freedom replied to Cloud’s unhinged rants on Monday by inviting her to actually tour oppressive nations so she can see how much better the U.S. is in comparison. And he added, “Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how ‘trash’ America is.”

Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped.

Kanter-Freedom’s broadside brought Clod back to her Twitter account to clapback at the Turkey-born NBA player.

“I have respect for @EnesFreedom lived experience in his country. I would expect him to have the same respect for MY lived experience as a black gay woman in my country. You have no idea what it means to walk my journey or anyone else’s for that matter,” she wrote seemingly unaware that Kanter-Freedom is a naturalized American citizen.

Cloud’s “lived experience” sent her to an expensive private high school, paid her way through college, and made her a millionaire by playing a game for a living.

Kanter-Freedom, on the other hand, has risked being jailed and even executed for speaking out against the Muslim tyrant who runs his native country of Turkey, drove him to the U.S. where he learned about freedom and liberty, and to become a U.S. citizen.

There’s no comparing the “life experiences” of these two pro basketball players. One was born to a life of privilege. One had to fight his way to freedom.

