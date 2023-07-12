Iam Tongi, who won the 21st season of American Idol this past May, has apologized to fans after he forgot to remove his hat while singing the national anthem during the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In his apology on Twitter, Tongi said that his nervousness made him forget to take the hat off.

“First try at singing the National Anthem. So nervous that it was in front of such a huge crowd. And apologize for being so nervous and forgot to take off the hat,” Tongi wrote.

“Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done. I will try to do better next time,” he also said.

Fans were more than gracious to Tongi after his apology.

“Much respect for your response,” one user wrote. “More important is you did such an amazing job on the song itself. Great job. Congrats to your accomplishments! You deserve it all. Go get em bro. You were nervous. But you did awesome. Love it.”

“Your rendition was inspiring and beautiful. If you are worried (in the future) just have somebody grab the hat, adjust your outfit. Keep your head high!” another said.

Tongi received no backlash prior to his apology or any general criticism for his wearing of the hat.

It comes a little over a month after pop singer Jewel incurred limited criticism from certain sectors of the internet for her singing of the national anthem at the Indy 500.

“The Grammy-nominated singer performed a similar version of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, in February,” noted Today. “While many people were up in arms this time around, Jewel had plenty of supporters come to her aid and show love for her rendition.”