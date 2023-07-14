REPORT: ‘Horseman of the Year’ Shoots Horse During Standoff with Son

A horse trainer in North Carolina who had recently been named “Horseman of the Year” has been arrested after accidentally fatally shooting a horse during an argument with his son.

John Victor Russell, 75, allegedly fired a shot at his son during an argument. But instead of hitting his son, the trainer struck and killed the horse his son was riding. The trainer’s son was not injured, but the horse, Franklin’s Tower, was subsequently euthanized due to his injuries.

Russell has been charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal. The Hall of Fame horse trainer was released on a $90,000 bond.

He plans to plead not guilty.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Suzanne Feagan, the son’s ex-wife. “The whole family is shocked. Obviously angry. Never would we have seen this coming. He must be in a horrible mental state to have done that.”

Feagan detailed the events leading up to the shooting. “I walked out of the barn and saw Vick pull up in his truck and he had a gun,” Feagan said. She then said she heard “a bunch of shouting and carrying on.” It was then that she “saw Vick shooting” at his son.

Kristen Cox, the son’s fiance, says he and the rest of the family are heartbroken over the incident.

“We love him and respect him and we’re worried about him now,” Cox said. “We need to get him the help he needs.”